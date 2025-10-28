Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, Mokka GSE, and Frontera GRAVEL at Auto Zürich 2025

Top secret OMG! GSE: Opel provides exclusive insights into the development process of its latest concept car in a social media video series

Highlight for the community: How Opel opened the door to the gaming world and became part of the Vision Gran Turismo crowd

Amazing the world: The high-performance study at IAA Mobility and Gran Turismo World Series

Rüsselsheim. A system output of 588 kW (800 hp), 800 Newton meters of torque, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.0 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h – this is the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. It stands for pure performance and the emotional electric GSE future. Since its world premiere, the high-performance study has been thrilling audiences and is the first Opel concept car merging the real and digital worlds. But how did an idea turn into such an impressive concept? In an exciting social media video series, Opel is now giving the community exclusive insights into the development process of the groundbreaking concept car (episodes 1 to 3). In episodes 4 to 6, those responsible show the breathtaking public response that the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo received during its first appearances at the IAA Mobility in Munich and the Gran Turismo World Series in Berlin. In short: OMG! How an idea became the epitome of GSE.

Episode 1: “GSE Origins”

“There was a continuous request for thrill, for excitement, for performance. And by taking GSE to the next level, we’re answering to the Opel community”, said Opel Vice President Marketing Rebecca Reinermann in the video. Opel has been successfully demonstrating RACE and DRIVE in electric rallying for many years. But there was still one thing missing: PLAY! So the task was to conquer the gaming world – with a concept car that had to be extraordinary in every respect and at the same time based on a legendary Opel model. The idea for the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo was born.

Episode 2: “The Secrets of an OMG! Concept Car”

But how to bring it to life? After all, Opel was breaking new ground in several respects with its latest concept. Opel has designed many sensational studies, but never a pure racing car. And the leap from the digital to the real world was also new. “The whole team was on fire. So, we really wanted to push the boundaries”, explained Chief Designer Advanced Concepts Florian Theis. Initially, a great amount of development work was carried out in virtual reality before the physical design took shape and the actual vehicle, made of lightweight materials, could finally be assembled.

Episode 3: “OMG! Design Walkaround”

Then the moment arrived: Opel executives were able to see the finished concept car for the first time. “OMG! A super-emotional moment,” summarised Florian Theis. More precise, sleeker, more technical and even more emotional: all the design goals pursued during the development process were achieved. They contribute to the incomparable performance of this high-performance study. What makes it special is that all the details can be seen and experienced not only in the real world, but also in the digital world of Gran Turismo 7, one of the world’s premiere racing simulators. Furthermore, the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo gives a first glimpse of the next generation of Opel vehicles

Episode 4: “IAA: An OMG! World Premiere”

“This is the great moment, the moment that we’ve all been working for more than a year, where we finally get to unveil the car and show it to a global audience.” The excitement described by Opel CEO Florian Huettl at the world premiere of the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo at IAA Mobility 2025 was well worth it. The media and public response to the GSE premieres in Munich was overwhelming! This also applied to Opel’s unique booth in the city centre, which merged real vehicles with the digital world of Gran Turismo 7. In short: “This car gets your pulse racing. Wide open eyes. Social media goes wild!”

Episode 5: “Inside Gran Turismo: An OMG! World Series”

After the IAA Mobility followed the Gran Turismo World Series in Berlin. And there the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo also thrilled the community – right in the heart of the international gaming and social media event. The perfect place to demonstrate how the real and physical worlds merge and stir emotions. “Something I have never experienced. Wow,” said one visitor, summing it up perfectly. And Opel CEO Huettl is sure: “We’ve opened up a world of new opportunities!”

Episode 6: “Inside Gran Turismo: An OMG! Collaboration”

With the Gran Turismo collaboration, Opel has boldly trodden new ground – with great success, as the reactions of gamers and everyone involved show. As gaming legend and Gran Turismo series producer Kazunori Yamauchi stated: “The Vision Gran Turismo project started 12 years ago. And in recent Vision Gran Turismo efforts, we consider what automobiles should be in the future together with the car manufacturers. Regarding this Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, my impression is that it is a very realistic design.” In this respect, the latest high-performance study from Rüsselsheim already offers a glimpse into the future of GSE and upcoming Opel models. Mission accomplished!