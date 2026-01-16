How Opel built a muscle car in secret and fooled the board

Long before electric vehicles became a corporate mandate, Opel was out in the wild, shattering world records with a car that looked like it belonged in a soda machine. The Opel GT, the most significant success in the brand’s history in US, first stunned the public as the Experimental GT at the 1965 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA).

With its low-slung, “Coke-bottle” silhouette, it was an instant icon of 1960s design, proving that Germany could do “sexy” just as well as Detroit.The car’s origin story is practically a spy novel. Lead designer Erhard Schnell and his team developed the GT in near-total secrecy at the Rüsselsheim studio, keeping the company’s big brass in the dark. It wasn’t until the prototype debuted at the IAA that the board was forced to admit they had a winner on their hands. By 1968, the production model was rolling off the line, accompanied by the legendary slogan: “Only flying is better”.

Affectionately known for its “sleepy eye” pop-up headlights and rear spoiler, the Opel GT became Germany’s answer to the American muscle car. It was so popular in the United States that Opel launched the GT/J (Junior) to give younger buyers a taste of that 1960s flair. But the GT wasn’t just a pretty face, it was a pioneer.

In 1971, the Electric GT debuted with two motors and 160 HP, setting six world records at the Hockenheimring with a top speed of 214 km/h. While the GT proved its mettle in endurance races at the Nürburgring, some variations remained tantalizing “what-ifs”. The Aero GT, with its removable roof and retractable rear window, debuted in 1969 but never made it past the concept stage.

Decades later, the design continues to enchant enthusiasts who still hope Opel might one day revive this “Coke-bottle” dream. Until then, we are left with the legacy of Schnell’s greatest achievement. A car that proved that sometimes, breaking the rules in secret is the only way to build a legend.