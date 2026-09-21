Maserati’s Chinese lifeline: will Huawei tech save the Trident or kill its Italian soul?

Maserati is standing at the most existential crossroad in its history, and the GPS is pointing straight toward China. For an iconic brand built on roaring Italian engines and pure Modena passion, contemplating a major industrial partnership with Huawei and JAC Motors sounds like putting pineapple on pizza.

Advertisement

The math, unfortunately, leaves no room for romanticism. According to Reuters, Stellantis is in advanced talks with the two Chinese giants to construct a long-term alliance, driven by numbers that would make any accountant cry into their espresso. In 2025, Maserati managed to deliver fewer than 8,000 cars worldwide while racking up a soul-crushing adjusted operating loss of 198 million euros.

To stop the hemorrhage, Maserati needs to cut development costs and accelerate its electric transformation without spending billions it simply doesn’t have. Enter Huawei and JAC. The potential synergy is clear: Huawei brings state-of-the-art software, infotainment, autonomous driving features, and advanced digital cockpits to the table, while JAC offers massive manufacturing scale and supply-chain efficiency.

Advertisement

Unconfirmed rumors from China suggest two upcoming electric models, a sleek GT and a mid-to-large SUV, could utilize Huawei’s HIMA technology with JAC handling development and assembly. On paper, skipping the expensive R&D phase avoids reinventing the wheel in an era where tech moves faster than a Trident on the Autostrada.

However, swapping Italian mechanical soul for Chinese microchips carries immense risk. In the ultra-exclusive world of luxury automobiles, buyers aren’t just paying for massive touchscreens or automated lane-keeping. They buy heritage, craftsmanship, dynamic tuning, and prestige. If a Maserati feels like a rebadged gadget built halfway across the globe, the brand risks alienating its most loyal purists.

A potential compromise being floated involves shipping raw body shells built in China to Italy, where local artisans would install the plush interiors, tune the suspension, and handle final calibration. It is a delicate balancing act.

Advertisement

Despite the corporate drama, Stellantis reconfirmed Maserati as its crowning luxury jewel in the official FaSTLAne 2030 roadmap, promising two brand-new E-segment models in the coming years.