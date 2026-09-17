Maserati eyes two new EVs in turnaround plan involving Huawei and JAC

Future Maserati EVs could have Chinese counterparts sold under the Maextro brand. That is the scenario outlined by CarNewsChina and CnEVPost, which report that talks involving Stellantis, Huawei and JAC include the possibility of offering two related products under different identities depending on the market. The information comes from industry sources and has not received official confirmation from Stellantis.

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Maserati reportedly explores two new EVs with Huawei and JAC

The potential agreement could add two new high-end EVs to Maserati’s lineup. A GT would reportedly arrive first, followed by an SUV positioned above the Grecale. Both models would use fully electric powertrains, allowing Maserati to compete in two different parts of the luxury EV market.

The distinction between Maserati and Maextro would mainly follow geography. Maserati would sell the vehicles in Europe and the Middle East, while Maextro would handle the Chinese market. Reports specifically mention Germany, France and Italy among the main European countries under consideration.

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The project could combine Huawei’s technology with JAC’s engineering and manufacturing resources. Huawei would reportedly provide onboard electronics and driver-assistance systems, while JAC would contribute engineering and production expertise. Maserati could handle interior development, vehicle dynamics and final assembly work.

JAC could manufacture the bodies at its Hefei plant and then ship them to Italy, where Maserati would complete the vehicles. Reports mention both Cassino and Modena as possible locations, although they do not explain how Stellantis might divide production between the two plants.

Reuters had already reported talks between the companies in early September. Maserati CEO Santo Ficili has kept details about the options under consideration private and has not indicated that the company has selected a final solution.

The investor event scheduled for December in Modena could provide more clarity on whether the partnership will officially become part of Maserati’s future strategy and what industrial commitments it could involve.