The Scorpion sting is dead: nobody wants an electric Abarth

Abarth kicked off the first quarter of 2026 with a staggering 425 vehicle registrations across the entire European continent. To put that tragic figure into perspective, a sleepy provincial dealership running a half-decent weekend flyer campaign usually moves more iron than the legendary Scorpion brand managed in three months across an entire landmass.

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That number represents a brutal 39 percent drop compared to Q1 2025’s already miserable 697 units. While the iconic logo still stirs warm, romantic nostalgia among die-hard enthusiasts, badge loyalty clearly doesn’t translate into signing financing paperwork for silent hot hatches. After hemorrhaging nearly 80 percent of its European first-half registrations back in mid-2025 under the guise of a “lineup transition”, the bleeding hasn’t stopped.

Of those 425 total registrations in early 2026, 215 were the 500e, 209 were the new 600e, and precisely one lonely customer managed to buy a traditional gasoline-powered 595 or 695. That averages out to a laughable 142 cars per month for the entire continent.

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Stripping out that single solitary gas car leaves 424 EVs, down 28 percent year-over-year, with 500e sales plummeting by 38 percent and the 600e dropping 13 percent. Blaming the demise of internal combustion only explains part of this wreckage.

Look at France, traditionally a stronghold for European EV adoption: between January and September 2026, Abarth registered a paltry 191 cars (down 58.1 percent), with a comically sad total of 13 units sold in September alone. French buyers are eager to buy EVs, they just stubbornly refuse to buy these EVs.

It is almost tragic, because on paper, the top-spec Abarth 600e Competizione isn’t a bad performance crossover. Packing up to 280 HP, a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential, and upgraded stopping power, it has the right hardware. But Scorpion buyers didn’t sign up for golf-cart soundtracks and synthetic speaker noise. Even former Fiat and Abarth boss Olivier François conceded to Autocar in March 2026 that shocking adrenaline chasers with volts simply wasn’t working.

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Now, whisperings of a combustion comeback are echoing through Turin. Rumors suggest an Abarth-tuned Fiat Grande Panda is under study though nothing is official yet. With Stellantis handing control of Fiat, Abarth, and Lancia to Arnaud Belloni in late August 2026, industry insiders quietly wonder if the Scorpion will survive as an independent brand at all, or if Turin will eventually downgrade it back to what it used to be: a spicy trim package on a standard Fiat hatchback.