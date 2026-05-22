Lancia, Abarth, and DS stripped of autonomy in Stellantis’ new plan

Once upon a time, Stellantis proudly paraded its massive family of 14 brands like a doting parent pretending to love all their children equally. That “corporate fairy tale” is officially dead. Under the stern gaze of CEO Antonio Filosa, the automotive mega-group has unveiled its FastLane 2030 strategic plan, a massive 60-billion-euro reality check designed to prove that in the Darwinian world of modern car manufacturing, some brands are simply more equal than others.

While the headline figures sound staggering, the real story lies in the brutal corporate hierarchy being established. Stellantis is abandoning its utopian model of egalitarian brand management to feed the cash cows, leaving underperforming, localized, or identity-confused marques to fight for leftovers.

The casualties of this new corporate aristocracy are clear: Lancia, Abarth, and DS Automobiles. These three vulnerable players are being stripped of their executive autonomy and demoted to “specialized niche brands”.

Lancia, a nameplate carrying an immense historical legacy and a fiercely loyal fan base mostly confined to the Italian peninsula, is finding out that nostalgia doesn’t pay the bills. Even though the new Ypsilon boasts healthier profit margins, its actual commercial sales numbers have failed to trigger any champagne corks in Turin. Consequently, Lancia is being absorbed back into Fiat’s operational orbit.

It is a similar story of unfulfilled grand illusions for DS Automobiles. Launched in 2014 with the lofty ambition of establishing a chic, standalone French premium brand separate from Citroën, DS has spent over a decade failing to convince anyone outside of France that it is anything more than an upscale Citroën with extra chrome. Now, the comedy of errors comes full circle as DS is officially placed under Citroën’s direct coordination.

Meanwhile, Abarth’s desperate forced march into an all-electric future with the 500e and 600e has managed to alienate traditional petrolheads while completely boring the mainstream EV market. Abarth, too, will now serve as a specialized satellite under Fiat.