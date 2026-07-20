Fiat Grande Panda Abarth could bring gasoline-powered Abarths back to life

The biggest obstacle facing a Fiat Grande Panda Abarth does not involve bumpers, wheels, or spoilers, but the engine. The current range does not appear to include a powertrain ready to support a genuine Scorpion-badged version. A more powerful evolution of the 100-hp turbo engine remains one possibility, but it would require major changes to output, power delivery, cooling, exhaust, and long-term reliability.

Fiat Grande Panda Abarth needs the right engine before it can become reality

Abarth has not ruled out a return to gasoline engines. However, the brand has linked that possibility to finding the right model and powertrain, without setting a timeframe. The Grande Panda represents a credible candidate because its popularity continues to grow in Italy and across other European markets, giving Abarth a familiar and affordable base for a more emotional performance model.

The mechanical transformation would also need to involve the chassis. A lower and firmer suspension setup, sharper responses through direction changes, and upgraded brakes would prove essential to separate the car from the standard version. At the same time, it would need to preserve the practicality that has become one of the Grande Panda’s main selling points.

Positioning would require just as much balance. Too little power would turn the project into little more than a styling exercise, while an excessive price would push the car away from the younger audience that a small Abarth should target. The project would only make sense if Fiat could find the right balance between performance, affordability, and homologation costs.

Only after solving those technical challenges would styling enter the equation. Renderings shared online, including one created by X-Tomi Design, imagine larger air intakes, unique bumpers, and a body kit that makes the car appear wider. Larger wheels and performance brake calipers would add further visual impact, while gloss-black details and a rear-window spoiler would reinforce its sportier character.

Inside, sports seats, a dedicated steering wheel, contrasting stitching, and unique graphics for the infotainment system could create an instantly recognizable environment. However, the transformation would still need to respect the simplicity of the Fiat model without compromising ergonomics or everyday usability.

For now, the Grande Panda Abarth remains only a possibility, and its feasibility depends on finding a convincing mechanical package before creating an aggressive design. Should Abarth identify the right solution, the popularity of the Grande Panda could give the Scorpion brand a realistic way back to gasoline power while retaining broad market appeal.