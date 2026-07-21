Abarth 500e gets a lower price to accelerate the UK’s electric transition

The UK’s new electric-car incentive has significantly reduced the price of the Abarth 500e, which now starts at £24,245 for the hatchback and £27,245 for the Cabrio. The model qualifies for the most generous tier of the government program, securing a £3,750 grant that also applies to the Fiat 500e.

The price cut addresses one of the electric hot hatch’s biggest weaknesses. Since its launch in the summer of 2023, the 500e has struggled with a high price compared with conventional small cars and the challenge of convincing Abarth enthusiasts to accept a performance model without a gasoline engine.

Abarth 500e price drops in the UK after securing maximum EV grant

The grant does not completely close the gap with cheaper alternatives, but it brings the Abarth closer to several well-equipped compact cars with gasoline or hybrid powertrains. For drivers who can charge at home and mainly use the car in urban areas, the lower purchase price makes the comparison between upfront costs and everyday running expenses more convincing.

Abarth developed the model with the aim of carrying at least part of the gasoline-powered 500’s character into the electric era. Its 155-hp motor delivers immediate response, while the firmer suspension, direct steering, and compact dimensions help the car change direction quickly and remain agile on winding roads.

The Abarth 500e therefore relies on more than the instant acceleration associated with electric motors. Chassis revisions and unique tuning separate it from the Fiat 500e, which places greater emphasis on comfort and efficiency in city driving. The Scorpion-badged model instead aims for sharper responses while retaining the practicality of a small urban car.

The styling also gives it a clearly different personality from the Fiat 500e rather than simply adding a few sporty details. Bodywork changes make the car look wider and more aggressive, while the interior strengthens the connection with the driver through more supportive seats and finishes designed to create a more focused and dynamic atmosphere.

Access to the incentive does not depend solely on tailpipe emissions. The UK program also considers production sustainability and the vehicle’s environmental impact throughout its life cycle. The Abarth 500e met the requirements needed to qualify for the maximum grant.

According to Kris Cholmondeley, managing director of Fiat and Abarth UK, the new price could broaden the audience for electric performance cars. The challenge nevertheless remains significant. Abarth must attract new customers without losing enthusiasts who still value the sound, lightness, and mechanical simplicity of its previous gasoline-powered 500 models.