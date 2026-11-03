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The $3 million Frankenstein Ferrari built to lead american IndyCars

The bizarre 1987 Ferrari Mondial T PPG Pace Car: a $1M Italian one-off built for American CART racing that embraced complete chaos.
Ippolito Viscontiby
Published
Ferrari Mondial T PPG Pace Car

When people picture a Ferrari built in 1987, they usually envision sleek Pininfarina curves tearing up Formula 1 tracks or screaming down the Autostrada. Nobody expects a stretched, Kevlar-clad wedge designed strictly to escort American single-seaters at sensible speeds. Enter the Ferrari Mondial T PPG Pace Car, a one-off created for the CART IndyCar series. It has recently emerged from hiding inside The Caretakers Collection.

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Commissioned in 1987 at an eye-watering cost of roughly $1 million, which translates to a cool $3 million in today’s inflation-riddled money, this unusual Prancing Horse made its public debut at Laguna Seca in California. Maranello broke tradition by ditching its long-time design partner Pininfarina. All in favor of Turin-based I.DE.A Institute, a firm better known for styling sensible Fiat hatchbacks.

Ferrari Mondial T PPG Pace Car

The transformation from standard Mondial T to track marshal was radical. Designers stretched the wheelbase, and redesigned the front and rear ends for slippery aerodynamics. They introduced a strange corrugated horizontal band linking the body sections while integrating safety strobes directly into the shell. Inside, the cockpit was wrapped in Kevlar and suede, featuring a custom steering wheel and a driver-centric dashboard.

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Underneath the bodywork sat a 3.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 pushing 300 HP. It’s mated to a five-speed transverse ZF gearbox, a powertrain taken straight from the Tipo F119D. The engine destined for the upcoming 348 TB. To handle safety duty, it featured electronically controlled self-leveling suspension, carbon-fiber elements, forced brake cooling, and extra batteries to power those relentless emergency lights.

Ferrari Mondial T PPG Pace Car

It needed to corner at 65–70 mph and hit top speeds between 130 and 140 mph to keep open-wheelers in line. However, during its official tenure from 1988 to at least 1991, the PPG Pace Car earned a reputation as one of the least reliable vehicles in the entire fleet. After retiring, it shuffled through a 2004 auction. It also spent time at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello in 2013. Now rests comfortably as a testament to late-80s experimental design.

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