Ferrari F50 becomes the world’s most expensive after Las Vegas sale

A 1997 Ferrari F50 sold for $17 million, approximately €15.22 million at current exchange rates, setting a new auction record for the model. The sale took place in Las Vegas on October 31 during a Broad Arrow auction. Including buyer’s fees, the total amount paid reaches $18.705 million.

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Ferrari F50 sets new auction record with $17 million Las Vegas sale

The F50 brought technology developed for racing to a road car, using a carbon-fiber monocoque with the engine and transmission assembly mounted as a structural component. Its naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V12 drew on the experience Ferrari gained from the engine used in the 1990 Ferrari 641 Formula 1 car.

The cylinder banks sit at a 65-degree angle, while output reaches 513 hp at 8,500 rpm, accompanied by 347 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm. A six-speed manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels, while the chassis also uses racing-inspired push-rod suspension.

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Ferrari unveiled the F50 in 1995 and produced just 349 examples. The supercar reaches a top speed of 325 km/h. According to Ferrari’s official figures, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.87 seconds and covers the first 1,000 meters from a standstill in 21.7 seconds.

The car sold in Las Vegas carries chassis number 107165 and is the 334th example produced. Originally delivered through Maranello Sales in the United Kingdom, it has covered just 106 miles, equivalent to around 170 kilometers, giving it exceptionally low mileage even by collectible F50 standards.

Its Rosso Corsa bodywork pairs with a black leather interior featuring red seat inserts. The car retains its original removable hardtop, allowing it to switch between closed and open configurations, along with an unusually complete collection of original accessories.

The sale also included Schedoni luggage and factory tools, as well as the Tod’s driving shoes originally supplied with the car. These items further document the vehicle’s level of preservation and add to the completeness of the auction lot.

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Pietro Camardella designed the F50 for Pininfarina, with Ferrari positioning it in the lineage of its celebratory supercars following the GTO and F40. Its 1995 debut came two years before Ferrari’s 50th anniversary, the milestone that inspired the project.