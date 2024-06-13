Rare Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina up for auction in UK

An exclusive 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina will be auctioned at the Cliveleden House sale session in Berkshire, UK. Experts have estimated a sale value between 290,000 and 370,000 euros, but as always happens in such cases, the actual figures could differ from the forecasts.

Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina: a rare 2021 model goes up for auction

The model at auction will be one of only 42 right-hand drive examples. It is the one with chassis number ZFFZR52C000124137. The car, in Rosso Corsa (red) with black leather interior, is almost new, having covered only 4,299 miles (about 6,900 km). In April 2024, it underwent a service at Graypaul Nottingham. Certified by Ferrari Classiche in 2009 and complete with all essentials, it can be a nice temptation for enthusiasts and collectors.

Compared to the 550 Maranello, from which it descends, it has a more exotic charm, due to the particular aesthetic treatment. The only discordant note of the composition are the huge roll-bars behind the seats, not well integrated into the overall graphic body, but here the reasons of safety rightly prevailed. Inside, there is a celebratory plaque of Ferrari’s victory in the 2000 Formula 1 World Championship. A dutiful tribute to the sporting glory of the brand. For this model, a limited production run of 448 units was planned. In the model name, Pininfarina is mentioned, a historical partner of the Prancing Horse: a tribute on the occasion of the 70 years of activity of the brand.

On the Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina, the spirit of the first models of the Maranello car manufacturer, such as the 125 S and 166 MM, has been revived in a technologically modern framework. To compensate for the removal of the roof, the chassis was subjected to a vigorous reinforcement, with implications on the weight.

To go from 0 to 100 km/h, this supercar takes 4.4 seconds. The top speed is “only” 300 km/h, due to the lower aerodynamic smoothness of the Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina, whose design favored driving pleasure rather than aerodynamic efficiency. Under the hood is a 5475 cubic centimeter light alloy V12 engine capable of producing 485 horsepower and 569 Nm of torque.