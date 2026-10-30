Ferrari’s new patent: why Maranello is putting a roof scoop on supercars

Leave it to the aerodynamicists at Maranello to solve a problem most mortals didn’t even know existed: warm air ruining their rear wing’s day. A US patent reveals that Ferrari is exploring a roof-mounted intake designed to keep heated radiator exhaust from compromising downforce at the back end.

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The underlying physics lesson is straightforward, if slightly ironic. Supercar nose vents swallow cool air, pass it through the front radiator, and disgorge it over the hood. By the time that air reaches the rear wing, it is noticeably hotter and slower than the ambient air flowing smoothly over the roofline. When these two opposing air currents collide, the overall downforce generated by the rear wing takes an unpleasant hit.

Ferrari’s response? Build an aerodynamic bypass system that treats warm exhaust air like an unwanted dinner guest who needs to be quietly escorted out the back door.

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The proposed concept captures this exhausted front radiator air via a dedicated roof scoop, funneling it through a hidden duct that travels behind the passenger cabin and beneath the rear decklid. From there, the air results routed out through exits located on either the engine cover or the rear bumper, keeping the turbulent heat exhaust safely below the wing’s working area.

While patent illustrations conveniently resemble a Ferrari 296 GTB, Maranello isn’t confirming a new hardcore trim just yet. The drawings merely illustrate the plumbing.

The patent document also details clever active aerodynamic variants, featuring mechanical panels that open or close the roof scoop on demand, or even movable rear decklid sections that manage airflow dynamically. The central duct can even slice through the engine bay to offer bonus cooling before dumping the hot air out the back.

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Ferrari hasn’t published hard performance metrics or production timelines, meaning we don’t know the exact downforce gains just yet. But in typical Ferrari fashion, why simply live with physics when you can patent an overly complex chimney to outsmart them?