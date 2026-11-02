Ferrari’s new patent fixes the biggest supercar nightmare: speed bumps

Dropping a Ferrari closer to the tarmac works wonders for high-speed aerodynamics, but it turns everyday obstacles, like curbs, dips, and speed humps, into expensive repair bills. To solve this eternal compromise, the Prancing Horse has filed a intriguing U.S. patent (US20260326839A1), originally unearthed by CarBuzz, detailing a cleverly deformable underbody system designed to hug the asphalt without turning rigid side skirts into carbon-fiber confetti.

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Instead of relying on stiff, brittle barriers positioned millimeters from the road, Ferrari’s patent proposes an array of flexible, elongated elements anchored at one end with the other end free to move. To picture the concept, think of a contour gauge, or better yet, a high-tech hairbrush attached to the belly of your supercar. When these flexible pins brush against speed bumps or uneven pavement, they deform individually to match the terrain rather than forcing a single rigid edge into a violent collision with the ground.

The main goal here is preserving ground effect downforce. A properly sculpted underbody creates a low-pressure zone beneath the vehicle, literally sucking it toward the tarmac. However, rogue air creeping in from the sides spoils the party. Traditional side skirts block this unwanted lateral airflow, but they risk severe damage on real-world roads. Ferrari’s multi-row deformable design aims to seal those side gaps tightly while yielding whenever the road profile gets bumpy.

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Of course, hitting a speed bump in a standard Ferrari won’t instantly launch you into orbit. Instead, the goal is keeping underbody aerodynamic performance consistent in real-world driving. While practical for road cars and intriguing for track use, this remains a purely theoretical patent for now.

Questions around long-term durability, wear and tear, high-speed stability, and race-series legality remain unanswered, and Maranello hasn’t attached the technology to any production model yet. Still, the prospect of attacking a back road at full tilt without wincing over every road imperfection sounds like pure magic.