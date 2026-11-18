Waiting 13 years for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) to finally arrive on November 19, 2026, has tested the patience of gamers and gearheads alike, so Rockstar decided to soften the wait by bringing Vice City’s traffic straight into the real world. The studio tapped West Coast Customs, the legendary shop behind Pimp My Ride, to construct six life-size replicas of iconic vehicles from the game.

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While the fleet has been turning heads across Miami since the start of the month, the undisputed crown jewel is parked in a London pop-up shop, carrying an eye-watering price tag of £1 million.

That six-figure centerpiece is the Grotti Cheetah, an unmistakable nod to the Ferrari Testarossa. Built with a mid-mounted, high-revving naturally aspirated V8, the replica sits slammed on massive wheels wrapped in racing rubber, complete with aggressive quad exhaust tips and a blue-and-pink gradient paint job that screams 1980s neon excess.

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Right alongside it in the fantasy police department is the Pegassi/Invetero Tempesta, a Lamborghini Huracán-inspired pursuit cruiser packing a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V10 that ditching turbochargers just to scream pure Italian fury, giving Vice City’s undercover cops a serious upgrade.

For those who prefer hydraulic theatrics over lap times, West Coast Customs delivered the Albany Buccaneer. Drawing from 1960s American muscle, this air-ride lowrider packs a 7.5-liter V8 beneath metallic green paint and airbrushed graphics, rolling on multi-spoke gold alloys. Inside, zebra-print upholstery meets gold accents and a machined metal “Vice City” plaque aimed directly at tailgaters.

Pushing the extravagance further is the Albany Manana, blending Buick LeSabre and Cadillac Eldorado DNA with comically oversized wheels, a 1970s 7.7-liter V8, gold bumpers, and a blue leather cabin dripping in gold trim.

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Rounding out the lineup are two modern track weapons. The Progen Emerus fuses McLaren Senna GTR and P1 styling in signature orange, pairing radical aero, a massive rear wing, and racing tires with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine.

Meanwhile, the Invetero Coquette channels the mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette with a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8, a custom leather interior, an even lower stance, and a pink-and-blue camo wrap inexplicably featuring a Yeti.