Collectors are paying double for this 500-HP Italian rally tribute

Imitation may be flattering, but in the boutique supercar world, nostalgia is a license to print money. Case in point, the Kimera EVO37, a modern-day tribute to Lancia’s legendary 1980s Group B rally icon, the 037.

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When Kimera Automobili unveiled its 37-unit run back in 2021 with a €450,000 price tag, cynical onlookers scoffed at paying half a million Euros for a boutique restomod from an upstart brand. Fast forward to today, and chassis number 18 of 37 is hitting the block at Broad Arrow Auctions with an eye-watering estimate between $1.0 million and $1.3 million.

In just a few short years, this Italian tribute car has more than doubled in value, officially transforming from a rich enthusiast’s passion project into a blue-chip financial asset.

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Completed in early 2025, this specific example isn’t subtle about its throwback intentions. It sports a custom metallic brown coat named Kimera Luci del Bosco, borrowed from the iconic Lamborghini Miura palette, complemented by bronze-finished wheels.

Under that retro skin lies serious motorsport engineering. Kimera enlisted former Lancia rally heavyweights Sergio Limone and Claudio Lombardi to tune the mechanics. The heart of the machine is a 2.1-liter four-cylinder engine featuring twin-charging technology, combining both a volumetric supercharger and a turbocharger to deliver 498 HP and 550 Nm of torque directly to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. The result is a visceral 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint in roughly 3 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h (193 mph).

Complementing the twin-charged grunt are Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and an Öhlins double-wishbone suspension setup designed to shake your fillings loose.

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Inside, the cabin drops any pretense of luxury GT touring, favoring a bare-bones race car cockpit adorned in beige leather, Alcantara, exposed carbon fiber, aggressive bucket seats, and a Sparco steering wheel.

With its explosive valuation growth, the EVO37 proves that wealthy collectors are willing to pay astronomical prices for pristine analog driving experiences wrapped in Italian rally heritage.