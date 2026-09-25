Wrangler, is that you? Mahindra Thar OG, the off-roader Stellantis lawyers are watching

Imitation might be the sincerest form of flattery, but in the automotive industry, it’s mostly a shortcut to courtroom drama. Meet the 2026 Mahindra Thar OG, India’s favorite two-door off-roader that shamelessly mirrors the iconic Jeep Wrangler while undercutting its price tag into oblivion.

Advertisement

Following a mild tweak in late 2025, Mahindra is now giving its flagship two-door a proper overhaul with heavy-duty components borrowed from the five-door Thar Roxx. Visually, it retains its Wrangler-esque stance while gaining a sleeker five-slot grille, bolder front bumper, full-LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, fender-mounted square fog lights, redesigned fenders, Roxx-derived LED taillights, 19-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels, and new Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue shades.

Underneath that lawyer-triggering silhouette lies a major engineering shift. The 2026 Thar OG adopts the M_Glyde 4G ladder-frame architecture, providing higher rigidity, a 60 mm wider track, and over 232 mm of ground clearance. Thanks to DAVINCI suspension damping and an electric power steering system replacing the old hydraulic rack, on-road manners look vastly improved.

Advertisement

Engine options receive a welcome boost: the 2.0-liter turbo petrol now makes 160 HP and 330 Nm of torque, while the 2.2-liter turbo-diesel delivers 150 HP and 330 Nm. The base 1.5-liter diesel remains at 117 HP and 300 Nm. Power flows through six-speed manual or automatic gearboxes to RWD or 4WD setups, with 4WD models offering electronic locking rear differentials, terrain modes (mud, sand, snow), and washable floor plugs.

Inside, the 10.25-inch infotainment screen stands with push-button start, rear USB-C ports, cupholders, and a boot light. The top-tier ZXT adds Truffle Brown faux-leather, wireless charging, front sensors, a rear camera, six airbags, and four-wheel disc brakes. Standard safety across the lineup includes rollover mitigation, traction control, and hill-start assist.

Competing against the Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha, the Thar OG ranges from $10,800 to $19,800. Since an actual Jeep Wrangler starts at $69,000 in India, you could literally buy six base Thars for the price of one original.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, with Stellantis having already sued Mahindra over the Roxor UTV and blocked Thar imports in Australia, this $11,000 bargain will strictly remain an overseas “forbidden fruit”.