The man who saved Ferrari from looking ugly: Sergio Pininfarina’s 100-year legacy

A century ago in Turin, an engineer named Sergio Pininfarina was born with a mission: to save the world from ugly automobiles. He didn’t just invent Italian style; he industrialized it, exported it, and made it an absolute requirement for any carmaker hoping to build something worth staring at.

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When Sergio took over his father Battista “Pinin” Farina’s workshop in 1960, he inherited a cozy boutique of master craftsmen. What he left behind decades later was a modern industrial behemoth. He forged high-stakes partnerships with global giants like Ferrari, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Peugeot.

His design philosophy was subtle wizardry. His signature was everywhere, yet completely weightless. He possessed that rare talent for making complex aerodynamics look effortless, stripping lines down to their bare essence. It was a rigorous method later summarized in 2013 by his son Paolo with the Pininfarina Sergio. This is a radical Ferrari-based barchetta unveiled in Geneva. A posthumous tribute to his father, who had passed away on July 3, 2012.

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Sergio navigated half a century of economic meltdowns, industry upheavals, and shifting trends without ever losing his north star. He handed the wheel to his sons Andrea and Paolo in 2006, kicking off a tragic family relay that saw Andrea pass in 2008 and Paolo in 2024.

Yet Sergio wasn’t just an artist in a tailored suit. In the late 1970s, as Italy’s economy was crumbling, he decided to dive into public life. He chaired the Turin Industrial Association in 1978, won a seat in the European Parliament in 1979, and ran Confindustria from 1988 to 1992. Italian President Ciampi appointed him Senator for Life in 2005. Four universities showered him with honorary degrees, and in 2007. The Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn, Michigan, inducted him into its immortal pantheon.

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From September 11 to 13, Turin celebrates his centenary at the Royal Palace’s Court of Honor. The city hosts “Sergio Pininfarina’s Ferraris” alongside the photo exhibition “Sergio Pininfarina. Beyond Time”.

Current CEO Paolo Dellachà made sure to clarify one thing: this event isn’t an exercise in dusty nostalgia. It is the unapologetic reaffirmation of a design doctrine that forever changed how humanity looks at four wheels.