Stellantis expands hiring with hundreds of new engineering roles

Stellantis plans to hire several hundred engineers in Europe and the United States by the end of 2026, strengthening the teams working on its next generation of vehicles. Ned Curic outlined the recruitment program to Bloomberg during the Paris Motor Show, naming France, Italy and Germany among the countries where new opportunities will become available.

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Stellantis expands engineering teams with hundreds of new hires

The head of engineering and technology considers it essential to retain the skills needed to develop vehicles in Europe. During the interview, Curic made a personal commitment to that goal, explaining that Stellantis must continue designing and engineering cars on the continent. The company has yet to reveal how it will distribute the new positions across individual locations.

Antonio Filosa’s strategy, presented in May, allocates €60 billion in investment through 2030 and includes more than 60 new models. Technical teams will support this program while Stellantis reorganizes its operations in an effort to restore profitability and improve efficiency.

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Curic’s comments focus on a specific professional category that Stellantis intends to strengthen. Some competitors have taken a different approach, as Volkswagen and Renault have announced workforce reductions that also affect engineering activities. Stellantis, by contrast, plans to expand teams at facilities on both sides of the Atlantic.

Part of the work on future products also involves the partnership with Leapmotor, which allows the two companies to compare processes and expertise. Stellantis contributes its experience in automotive manufacturing while using its relationship with the Chinese partner to study solutions that could also improve its own organization.

Curic said Leapmotor has adopted some of Stellantis’ industrial practices and that the exchange between the two companies’ teams is also prompting Stellantis to reconsider some of its own methods. The group is therefore using knowledge gained from its Chinese colleagues to improve internal processes while supporting the joint development of new vehicles.

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Announced programs include the production of small electric cars in Pomigliano together with the Chinese partner. Bloomberg also points to the electric Citroën 2CV project and cooperation on a future Opel SUV, initiatives through which Stellantis aims to expand its range of affordable vehicles.

The new engineering hires will support these activities while keeping staff and expertise within Stellantis’ European operations. Facilities in France, Italy and Germany will therefore continue to take part in the development of future products alongside U.S. engineering teams included in the recruitment program.