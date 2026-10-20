From Stellantis to stealth frigates: Carlos Tavares’s shocking next career move

It turns out life after auto group boardroom coups doesn’t necessarily mean a quiet retirement tending olive trees in Southern Europe. Carlos Tavares, the former Stellantis chief executive whose abrupt resignation was accepted with immediate effect back on December 1, 2024, is gearing up for a surprising next chapter.

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Portugal’s Socialist Party has nominated the veteran auto titan to join CAID, an independent watchdog commission tasked with monitoring the country’s defense investments. According to daily newspaper Público, this marks Tavares’s first official gig since stepping down from the car manufacturing throne, proving that when you spend years obsessed with aggressive cost-cutting in the automotive industry, somebody will eventually ask you to babysit a country’s military budget. It’s the most curious story possible after the heartbreaking “Stellantis love story”.

Created by the Portuguese government on May 21, 2026, the CAID committee will oversee public expenditure, program timelines, and projects backed by SAFE, the European initiative for security and defense.

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We aren’t talking about loose change here. On September 24, Lisbon approved a loan agreement with the European Commission totaling a whopping €5.84 billion. These aren’t free hand-out grants either, Portugal has to pay every cent back, meaning financial oversight actually matters.

A massive chunk of that pile, around €3.9 billion, seems slated for buying three FREMM EVO frigates from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. The deal includes operational support, technology transfer, and deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2030, with the warships expected to stay in service for at least thirty years.

Tavares will serve as a committee member within this independent body, applying his corporate knife-sharpening expertise to keep multi-billion-euro military procurement programs on track.

Swapping the headache of EV transitions for naval artillery might sound drastic, but watching over three Italian frigates might just feel like a walk in the park compared to managing global auto mergers.