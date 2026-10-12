Citroën 2CV Concept breaks cover in its first official images

Citroën is preparing a small electric car with a target price of around €15,000, or roughly $16,800, and the new 2CV Concept previews its design at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The production model should arrive by 2028, with European manufacturing and a position between the Ami and ë-C3. Citroën revives the famous name and several ideas from the original 2CV for a vehicle focused mainly on everyday mobility.

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Citroën revives the 2CV as an affordable electric concept for 2028

The cabin allows occupants to take several normally fixed components outside the car. The front bench uses Advanced Comfort technology, like the rear seat, and owners can remove it during a stop. The “Radioën” also detaches from the cabin and works as a portable speaker, while a removable basket takes the place of a conventional center console.

A cylindrical element replaces the traditional dashboard and carries the single-spoke steering wheel, selector and controls. Smart Vision places driving information in the driver’s field of view and digitally reinterprets the drum-style speedometer from the Citroën GS. An 8-inch square display retains three physical controls for temperature, ventilation and volume, while comic-inspired graphics incorporate artwork from Jean-Luc Delvaux.

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Occupants can manually roll back the fabric roof above yellow tartan upholstery and beige details inspired by Bakelite. A string of lights creates a relaxed atmosphere during evening stops and recalls traditional French outdoor cafés. Citroën also adds playful details to the pedals, with a rabbit on the accelerator and a tortoise on the brake. The doors even contain compartments specifically shaped to carry eggs.

Outside, separate circular LED headlights immediately recall the original 2CV. Hood ribs reference the TPV prototype that preceded it, while an almost vertical windshield reinforces the connection with the historic model. Citroën designed the bumpers as separate components so owners can replace them individually after minor damage, and the turn signals sit on the rear pillars.

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The Infra Red paint shifts between orange, yellow and red depending on the light. Citroën pairs 18-inch steel wheels with yellow inserts and model lettering, while Michelin supplies tires with unique graphics. A black tailgate extends all the way to the bumper between the LED taillights, and a display in place of a conventional license plate shows nicknames that different countries gave the original 2CV.

The concept measures 3.76 meters, or about 12.3 feet, long and targets a weight of roughly one metric ton. Citroën wants the low mass to reduce both energy consumption and the battery capacity required for everyday driving.

Michelin also uses the concept to test a digital twin of the tire. The technology analyzes vehicle data to estimate tire condition and available grip without adding extra sensors inside the tires.

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Citroën has not yet disclosed battery capacity, power output or driving range. The approximately €15,000 price therefore remains a development target rather than a final retail figure, but it shows where the company wants to position its upcoming small EV when it reaches the European market.