2026 Lancia Gamma debuts: Italian style, 460 miles of range and high-voltage nostalgia

Lancia is celebrating its 120th anniversary at the 2026 Paris Motor Show the only way Italians know how: by pairing historical legacy with dramatic flair. Exactly fifty years after the original flagship debuted, the iconic nameplate returns as the new Lancia Gamma, a sleek, Italian-built fastback crossover designed to conquer Europe’s high-volume C-UV segment.

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Following the smaller Ypsilon, this grander effort measures 4.67 meters long, 1.89 meters wide, and 1.63 meters tall. Dressed in the sharp design language introduced by the Pu+Ra HPE concept, the Gamma isn’t just about runway looks. Its swooping silhouette achieves an impressive drag coefficient of 0.25 and a rolling resistance of 4.7 kg/t, proving that Italian style can occasionally listen to engineers.

Riding on Stellantis’ multi-energy STLA Medium architecture, the Gamma offers both hybrid and pure electric setups. The standard EV promises a whopping range of over 460 miles, while the hybrid variant keeps eco-conscious fleet managers happy with CO2 emissions capped at 120 g/km.

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Inside, Lancia treats drivers to an “Italian Home Feeling” cabin featuring a generous 560-liter trunk and a claimed 25 percent increase in rear legroom, though Lancia politely declined to specify what rival or predecessor they measured it against.

Tech duties are handled by 10-inch and 16-inch dual displays running the SALA PRO system, complete with Relax, Energize, and Entertainment mood profiles, alongside SALA HUB natural voice recognition and Level 2 autonomous driving. In an impressive display of eco-flexing, over 60 percent of the interior relies on green origins, accounting for more than 600 kilograms of sustainable materials scattered throughout the cabin after 720,000 kilometers of rigorous real-world testing.

The real party trick for die-hard enthusiasts, however, is the revival of a legendary badge, the Gamma HF Integrale. Armed with standard all-wheel drive and adaptive suspension, this hot crossover pushes out 350 HP, which miraculously jumps to 375 HP as long as you keep the battery charged above 90 percent.

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The HF Integrale sprints from zero to 62 mph in 5.1 seconds flat without rollout trickery while offering a respectable 676-kilometer range. Aimed at families, executives, and brand loyalists, the new Gamma proves that Greek-letter nostalgia and modern EV technology can coexist, provided you don’t mind keeping the battery topped off to get every last drop of performance.