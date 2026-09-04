Stellantis extends Mexico growth with positive August for Ram, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo

Stellantis sold 8,428 vehicles in Mexico in August 2026, about 5 percent more than a year earlier, extending its streak of year-over-year growth to 11 consecutive months. Ram generated more than half of the group’s volume, while Alfa Romeo set an all-time monthly record and Peugeot also increased sales.

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Stellantis keeps growing in Mexico as Ram, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo post strong August results

Alfa Romeo reached 79 units, its highest monthly total ever in Mexico. The Junior accounted for 53 of those vehicles, or roughly two-thirds of the brand’s result, and also achieved its best month since launch. The Giulia added seven sales, enough to set its own August record in the Mexican market.

Ram operated on a very different scale, reaching 4,468 units, up 29 percent from August 2025. The brand recorded its best August ever and represented about 53 percent of Stellantis’ total monthly sales. The Ram 1200 alone found 2,974 buyers, equal to just over 35 percent of the group’s overall volume and roughly two-thirds of Ram sales.

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Peugeot contributed 1,422 vehicles, up 9 percent from the same month in 2025. The Partner Rapid generated nearly one-third of that total with 449 units and achieved its best August since arriving in Mexico. Ram and Peugeot combined for 5,890 vehicles, just under 70 percent of Stellantis’ monthly sales.

The Dodge Attitude also passed the 1,000-unit mark with 1,029 sales, an increase of 58 percent. That gave the sedan its best August since 2022 and placed it alongside the group’s pickups and commercial vehicles among the strongest performers of the month.

Within the Jeep lineup, Compass narrowly edged Cherokee with 238 units versus 232. Cherokee posted its highest monthly result of 2026. Fiat found its strongest performer in the Pulse with 147 sales, while Leapmotor recorded 177 units in August, only the third month in which the brand reported Mexican sales data.

Jesús Rodríguez, vice president of sales at Stellantis México, credited the continued growth to the breadth of the product lineup and the work of the dealer network. He also highlighted models such as the Leapmotor B10 and Peugeot Partner Rapid among the products receiving a strong response from customers.