Stellantis inventory nightmare: these 3 American icons are raising red flags

Sitting on dealership lots isn’t usually the headline auto executives dream about, yet three prominent Stellantis models have earned an unwanted spotlight on CarEdge’s October 2026 slowest-selling list in the U.S.

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Featuring the freshly minted Jeep Recon, the oversized Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, and the iconic Dodge Charger, this trio shares a rather uncomfortable trait, dealership inventory levels that drastically outweigh their current sales pace.

Before panic sets in across Detroit boardrooms, context matters. CarEdge measures market drag by comparing current dealer inventory against average daily sales over a 45-day rolling window, yielding a metric for “days of supply”. It doesn’t mean a single vehicle has been collecting dust for a year, but it certainly hints at a lingering queue.

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Claiming third place overall is the all-electric Jeep Recon, clocking in with a staggering 405-day supply based on a microscopic 13 units sold in that timeframe. A alarming figure at first glance, until you realize the electric off-roader had barely stepped foot into showrooms. A massive initial batch of vehicles hit dealerships virtually all at once right after product launch, creating a wildly inflated supply-to-sales ratio that needs a few more quarters to settle before declaring it a flop.

Further down at eighth place sits the behemoth Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, sitting on a 248-day supply despite moving 568 units in 45 days. Offering seating for eight alongside roughly 42 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, this land yacht excels at haulage, even if its imposing footprint and hefty price tag demand a specific kind of wallet.

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Rounding out the list in ninth place is the Dodge Charger, carrying a 245-day supply against 1,587 sales. While moving far more units than its Jeep siblings, the volume still isn’t enough to clear the lot backlog. However, critical nuance is missing, CarEdge lumps 2025–2027 Charger models together without distinguishing between the gas-powered “SIXPACK” or the electric “Daytona,” nor two-door versus four-door builds. Blaming EV hesitation alone would be premature without granular data. For now, Stellantis simply has a lot of metal waiting for eager hands.