Stellantis overhauls European design teams for 2030

Stellantis is reshuffling its European design deck once again. Effective November 2, 2026, the mega-automaker has officially rolled out major leadership shakeups across Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel, and Vauxhall, all in a bid to sharpen distinct brand identities under the overarching ambitious umbrella of the FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan.

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The biggest movement sees Sandeep Bhambra step up as the new Head of Design for both Citroën and DS Automobiles. Bhambra, an engineering graduate from Pune University with a master’s from Strate in France, built his resume at Mahindra, Tata, Peugeot and Renault before landing at Stellantis in April 2026 as Vice President of Design Strategy Europe.

He inherits dual crowns, taking over Citroën from Pierre Leclercq and DS from Thierry Metroz. Leclercq, an ArtCenter Pasadena alum with past stints at Ford, BMW M, Great Wall, and Kia, moves over to take the reins at Opel and Vauxhall, replacing veteran Mark Adams, who is hanging up his sketchpad after nearly 25 years.

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Meanwhile, Metroz isn’t leaving the building. He transitions into a broader strategic role alongside Gilles Vidal, Head of Design for Stellantis’s European brands. Both Bhambra and Leclercq will report to Vidal while joining the respective executive leadership teams of CEOs Xavier Chardon (Citroën & DS) and Florian Huettl (Opel & Vauxhall).

Vidal was quick to praise the internal talent swap, extended warm thanks to Adams for his quarter-century contribution, and reaffirmed the group’s goal to craft unique visual signatures for every badge.

This executive musical chairs isn’t an isolated event. It follows a series of recent high-level changes across the Stellantis empire, including refreshed brand CEOs, shifts at Ram and Jeep, and unified leadership for Italian icons Fiat and Lancia.

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This latest design should reshuffle yields groundbreaking automotive art. One thing is certain: corporate whiteboard markers in Paris and Rüsselsheim are working overtime.