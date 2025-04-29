New Lancia Delta Martini: here’s what its design could look like

The new Lancia Delta Martini is a render created by designer and digital creator Mirko Del Prete, known online as MDP Automotive. In recent hours, he published on the web his personal interpretation of how a future Lancia Delta might appear, ready to return as a protagonist in the WRC World Championship. We recall that, between the end of 2028 and the beginning of 2029, the legendary Lancia vehicle will come back to life with a new and highly anticipated generation.

A glimpse at how the future Lancia Delta Martini might look

The Lancia Delta Martini proposed by Mirko Del Prete represents the hypothesis of a particularly sporty and high-performance version of the future Delta. The model, which could be built on the STLA Medium platform, should be “Made in Italy,” although there are no official confirmations at the moment. Its dimensions would place it in the premium segment of the market, in direct competition with vehicles like the Volkswagen Golf, Audi A3, and BMW 1 Series.

The conceived design harmoniously blends classic elements of the historic Delta with stylistic features of the latest Lancia creations. The front stands out with a modern reinterpretation of the brand’s famous “chalice,” rendered through a refined play of lights, capable of conveying a strong and contemporary identity while maintaining a connection to tradition.

In the rear, a LED light bar that runs across the entire width of the vehicle stands out, emphasizing the horizontal development of the body and increasing the perception of visual solidity. Below it, a pronounced diffuser adds a bold and sporty touch to the entire silhouette.

Completing the look is the legendary Martini livery, with iconic colored stripes running along the sides, hood, and roof, enhancing the racing soul of the model. The alloy wheels, white in color but with a modern design inspired by competitions, are characterized by numerous thin spokes and a prominent red center nut, which explicitly references the world of racing.