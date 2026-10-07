Lewis Hamilton took his newly restored 1991 Ferrari F40 to Monza, and it’s pure magic

There is garage-queen status, and then there is the outright absurdity of sitting on a 1991 Ferrari F40 for thirty-five years while racking up a grand total of 42 miles on the odometer. That is a lower average distance than a retiree’s hatchback covers on a single trip to the grocery store. The original owner clearly bought Maranello’s twin-turbo icon back in the early nineties, flexed on the neighbors just enough to satisfy their ego, and promptly parked it in dark, forgotten storage.

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Enter seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who was explicitly hunting for a ultra-low-mileage unicorn with an extraordinary backstory. When the F40 was unearthed in a viral YouTube video, it wasn’t exactly pristine. It had become a thriving ecosystem of thick dust, cabin debris, and a few dried-up flies and butterflies trapped inside for company.

Hamilton actually suffered a brief moment of “anti-collector” existential dread: to wash or not to wash? That thick crust of barn grime was, after all, a filthy certificate of authenticity proving the car had remained completely untouched for over three decades. Thankfully, sanity prevailed over weird patina worship.

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Hamilton decided the iconic mid-engine beast deserved some serious love and, more importantly, a proper thrashing on a racetrack. The F40 was promptly shipped back to its birthplace in Maranello, landing squarely in the capable hands of Ferrari’s official restoration and preservation department.

As technicians spent months meticulously reviving the supercar, the project yielded a cosmic twist that not even a Hollywood screenwriter would dare pitch: the engine block had the number 44. Naturally, the universe had aligned to match Hamilton’s iconic Formula 1 racing number, a coincidence made even sweeter by a UK registration plate that also prominently repeats the double fours.

For Lewis, this wasn’t just another speculative asset to hide away in an offshore vault. When he officially joined Scuderia Ferrari, his very first promo photoshoot featured an F40. It was the ultimate childhood bedroom poster car, the kind you stare at for years before you can finally afford the real thing.

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Following its Maranello spa treatment, the twin-turbo V8 emerged looking like it had rolled off the assembly line yesterday. Then came the ultimate psychological hurdle for a guy holding the keys to a 42-miles legend: actually turning the ignition and ruining its virgin mileage. Hamilton admitted it was agonizing deciding whether to add a single kilometer to the odometer, but the rear-wheel-drive monster’s raw personality won out.

He drove it straight to Monza, posing along the iconic banked curve of the sopraelevata, finally bringing that childhood poster to life in gloriously noisy, high-octane reality.