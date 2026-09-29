Ferrari Luce somehow looks even worse in this example | Video

The Ferrari Luce has appeared again in a configuration that pushes it even further away from Maranello’s traditional sports cars. In a new video published by Varryx, Ferrari’s first electric model features large black sections across the lower body and rear end. The treatment changes how the proportions look and gives enthusiasts another reason to debate the car’s styling.

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Ferrari Luce gets an even more dramatic look in this new video

It remains unclear whether the vehicle in the video is a development prototype or a personalized customer car. Some details have led viewers to speculate that Ferrari may still be using it for testing, but the footage alone cannot confirm that. The color scheme therefore does not necessarily preview a new Luce version.

The performance figures leave little room for criticism about outright speed. Ferrari quotes a maximum output of 1,050 hp along with a 0-62 mph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 193 mph. The project includes 60 patents, and Ferrari has also focused heavily on rapid direction changes as it tries to preserve driver involvement without a combustion engine.

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Much of the comparison with more familiar Ferraris, however, comes from everything surrounding the powertrain. The Luce has four doors and five seats, with a taller cabin that moves it away from the low, compact proportions associated with traditional Ferrari berlinettas. Its substantial weight also enters the debate, since many enthusiasts judge a sports car by how it feels through corners as much as by its acceleration.

Removing the combustion engine also changes a major part of the experience that many Ferrari fans consider essential. The company has worked on sound and driving functions designed to recreate some of the interaction associated with shifting gears, but those systems do not automatically reproduce the character of a V8 or V12. Electric motors deliver immediate response instead, creating a different type of driving experience that customers may appreciate to varying degrees.

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Some enthusiasts criticize the Luce because they struggle to find the appeal of earlier Ferraris in its shape, while others appreciate the brand’s willingness to experiment. The example filmed by Varryx adds another element to that discussion with a particularly striking finish that extends black across much of the rear bodywork.

Whether Ferrari will use the same combination on other examples or whether it remains unique to the car seen in the video is still unknown.