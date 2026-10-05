0 to 60 in under 2 seconds: Ferrari F80 shatters Vairano lap records

When Ferrari released the official spec sheet for the F80, most enthusiasts assumed Maranello was indulging in its usual marketing bravado. However, after the automotive specialists at Quattroruote got their hands on the flagship hypercar at the Vairano track in Lombardy, Italy, for its first comprehensive independent evaluation, it turns out Ferrari was actually being modest.

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The Prancing Horse’s latest crown jewel grabbed the laws of physics by the lapels and gave them a thorough beating, posting telemetry figures that outright surpassed the manufacturer’s declared metrics.

Tearing around the Italian proving grounds in Pavia, the Ferrari F80 laid waste to every historical benchmark on the board. On the main Vairano Pro circuit, the hybrid monster clocked an all-time record lap of 1’17″179, while effortlessly dominating the Vairano Handling circuit with a staggering 1’05″501.

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How does the F80 manage to bend reality so aggressively? A masterclass in engineering synergy, combining an ultra-potent hybrid powertrain, active aerodynamics, razor-sharp weight distribution, and a sophisticated active suspension system that makes asphalt look remarkably compliant.

Then came the straight-line torture tests, where the numbers went from impressive to borderline absurd. The F80 launched from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 1.96 seconds before hitting 200 km/h in 5.3 seconds and 300 km/h in 12.9 seconds. The quarter-mile fell in a ridiculous 8.8 seconds, while the standing kilometer took just 16.2 seconds with a trap speed of 317 km/h, eventually topping out at a verified 350.4 km/h.

Equally violent is the car’s ability to shed speed without sending its carbon-ceramic setup into orbit. The F80 came to a dead stop from 100 km/h in just 31.9 meters and from 200 km/h in 107.5 meters, pulling a peak deceleration force of nearly 1.96 g. Lateral grip was equally absurd, sustaining 1.38 g in corners and conquering the double lane-change test at 146 km/h in the dry and 97 km/h in the wet. In short, Ferrari built a street-legal missile that treats track records like minor suggestions.