Jeremy Clarkson asks for a Panda and gets a Ferrari, then falls for the 296 Speciale A

The Ferrari 296 Speciale A won Jeremy Clarkson over during a trip to Puglia, in Italy, despite several complaints about its controls and the way its hybrid system behaves. In his review for The Times, Clarkson describes it as one of the most desirable cars on sale today, reversing some of the reservations he had after driving the less extreme 296.

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Jeremy Clarkson wanted a Fiat Panda but fell for the Ferrari 296 Speciale A

The open-top Speciale produces a combined 868 hp from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 working with an electric motor. Ferrari quotes a 0-62 mph time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of more than 205 mph, figures that make this very different from an ordinary vacation car. Clarkson particularly enjoys its speed, although he finds the transition between electric and combustion power less convincing.

He notices the switch from electric driving to the V6 most clearly while passing through towns, where the engine suddenly brings a dramatic increase in noise. Only after two days does he discover how to keep the gasoline engine running and avoid the repeated transitions that had bothered him. The car also carries a 7.45-kWh battery, which Ferrari says provides up to 15.5 miles of electric range.

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Clarkson appreciates the absence of a large central screen, but he finds the buttons on the steering wheel too small and awkward to use. Entering a destination into the navigation system also proves frustrating, with Italian town and restaurant names providing plenty of material for jokes in his review. Roof noises and the suspension’s reactions to rough roads add to his complaints.

Clarkson had not traveled to Italy with a Ferrari test in mind. He had gone there for a friend’s wedding and asked his assistant to arrange a car so he could explore the area, expecting something simple such as a Fiat Panda. Instead, the 296 Speciale A was waiting for him at the hotel, turning his vacation drives into something very different from what he had planned.

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During the trip, his partner Lisa repeatedly asks him to slow down and put the roof back up, requests that Clarkson predictably turns into part of the story. People also recognize him in several towns across Puglia, something he attributes to the years of Top Gear reruns on Italian television.

He also makes fun of the Ferrari’s price, pointing out that the Speciale costs considerably more while offering less comfort and even doing without floor mats. None of those complaints, however, prevent the car from winning him over by the end of the drive.

Clarkson finds the 296 Speciale A beautiful in person and fast enough to rank among the most special cars currently on sale. He would still choose a Porsche 911 GT3 for everyday use, but on the roads of Puglia with the roof down, his choice would be the Ferrari.