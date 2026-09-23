Leapmotor’s European blitz: 1,000 dealerships and Stellantis are hijacking the continent

Breaking into the European automotive market usually follows a painfully predictable script: a shiny “new” Chinese EV brand arrives with big promises, flashy touchscreens, and absolutely zero mechanics to fix them when something inevitably glitches. Leapmotor, however, decided to skip the growing pains entirely. As of September 2026, the brand boasts an astonishing 1,020 sales points across the Old Continent. That is a full-scale retail blitz.

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How did a badge most Europeans couldn’t pronounce two years ago set up shop so fast? They hijacked the keys to Stellantis’ pre-existing kingdom. Through the Leapmotor International joint venture, the Chinese automaker piggybacked on Stellantis’ massive, ready-made commercial network.

Instead of spending years begging local authorities for building permits and convincing dealers to risk their livelihoods, Leapmotor walked straight into established showrooms, wrench-ready service bays, and fully stocked parts warehouses.

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That move solves the single biggest headache in modern EV sales: customer anxiety. Shipping slick electric cars across the ocean is relatively easy, but convincing a skeptical buyer to part with their cash requires an answer to one terrifying question: “Where do I take this thing when it breaks?”. By locking down roughly 80 percent of European territory across 36 countries, with recent pushes into Norway and the Balkans, Leapmotor made sure the answer is right down the road.

In fact, company data claims the average European driver is now roughly 22 minutes away from a Leapmotor store. You are literally closer to a Leapmotor showroom than to a decent late-night diner. For a fresh face in a crowded market, that physical presence turns abstract digital promises into concrete peace of mind.

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And the numbers prove the strategy is paying off handsomely. In August 2026, global deliveries hit 103,129 units, marking the second consecutive month above the 100,000-unit milestone. Europe alone swallowed up a massive 27 percent of those total volumes.

With more retail doors opening before the end of the year and new models rolling off the ships, Stellantis gave Leapmotor a launchpad straight into Europe’s driveway.