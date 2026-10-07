Leapmotor B03X: Australia’s $21k EV SUV comes with a hilarious catch

The 2023 Stellantis’ financial partnership with Hangzhou-based startup Leapmotor is now paying off Down Under. As Chinese brands grab a quarter of UK car sales and dodge European tariffs with hybrid workarounds, Leapmotor is crashing Australia’s electric market with the all-new B03X, officially crowned the country’s most affordable all-electric SUV with a starting price of just AU$29,990 drive-away (roughly $21,000 USD).

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Of course, no bargain arrives without an asterisk in the fine print. That headline-grabbing drive-away price tag comes with a catch: it only applies to models ordered and delivered between October 1 and December 31, 2026, and only if you choose the standard exterior hue called Acorn Brown. Yes, to snag Australia’s cheapest zero-emission crossover, you must willingly embrace the aesthetic of a motorized nut.

Landing in dealerships this November, the Leapmotor B03X lineup starts with the base Style trim. Powered by a 39.8 kWh LFP battery delivering a modest 292 kilometers (181 miles) of WLTP range, it still packs a generous tech setup.

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Standard features include a massive 14.6-inch touchscreen, LEAP Pilot Level 2 driver assistance, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, dynamic rear-view camera, and Leap Flex Seats.

For buyers who want extra range and fewer brown compromises, AU$33,990 unlocks the Design LR (Long Range). That upgrades the battery pack to 53 kWh and stretches driving range to 382 km (237 miles). It also adds 18-inch alloy wheels, OEKO-TEX certified TechnoLeather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 12-speaker surround sound system, ambient interior lighting, front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera system.

As auto executives warn of Chinese vehicles infiltrating North America via Mexico, low-cost options like the Leapmotor B03X prove that budget electric mobility is here to stay, even if you have to drive away in Acorn Brown.