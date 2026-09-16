60 cars, 9 concepts: inside Stellantis’ massive Paris takeover

Stellantis is attending the Paris Motor Show from October 12 to 18, but it is also renting out an entire “neighborhood”. Packing Hall 4 at Porte de Versailles with a staggering 5,340-square-meter footprint, the automotive behemoth is staging the largest display of the entire exhibition with over 60 vehicles and nine concept cars.

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This massive flex is designed to showcase the aggressive new chapter of its “FaSTLAne 2030” strategic roadmap. In true Stellantis fashion, the underlying theme remains their cherished mantra of “freedom of choice,” ensuring that internal combustion, hybrid setups, and full electric powertrains will continue their awkward cohabitation under one massive roof.

Leading the premium push, DS Automobiles is giving the new DS N°7 its global show premiere, boasting a claimed electric range of up to 740 kilometers alongside hybrid options for drivers who still catch cold sweats at the sight of a charging station.

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Meanwhile, Fiat is doubling down on everyday utility by placing the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback squarely under the spotlights to reinforce its grip on the family SUV market. Over at Lancia, the ongoing resurrection tour rolls on with the Melfi-built Gamma, a sleek C-UV fastback meant to bring modern swagger back to a storied badge.

Not content with European offerings alone, Chinese partner Leapmotor is making its European splash with the B03 compact EV and the gargantuan D19 flagship SUV, a subtle reminder that Stellantis isn’t afraid to import its own competition.

Opel is bringing speed and secrecy, showcasing the final design of its GSE 27FE Formula E racer, the new Corsa GSE, and an unrevealed concept car guaranteed to keep rumor mills churning. Alfa Romeo is orchestrating a masterclass in emotional marketing, putting its entire lineup, from the entry-level Junior to the hyper-exclusive 33 Stradale, next to a gorgeous 1966 Spider “Duetto” borrowed from the Arese Museum to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

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Citroën promises a nostalgia-tinted surprise tied to one of its historical icons, while Peugeot brings heavy track energy with the 9X8 Hypercar, the punchy E-208 GTi, and futuristic concepts like the Hypersquare and Polygon.

Beyond the shiny sheet metal, tech takes center stage. Design chieftains Ralph Gilles and Gilles Vidal will outline the group’s future aesthetic direction, while CTO Ned Curic unveils STLA One, the software, artificial intelligence, and vehicle architecture backbone of future models.

Spearheaded by top executives Antonio Filosa and Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis’ Parisian offensive leaves little doubt: they are throwing everything at the wall to prove their multi-energy gamble can actually pay off.