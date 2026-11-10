Jeremy Clarkson’s former Ferrari F355 GTS heads back to auction

In the delightfully upside-down economics of celebrity classic car auctions, failing to sell a vehicle apparently means it is time to raise the asking price. Jeremy Clarkson’s former 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS is stepping back into the spotlight after going unsold at RM Sotheby’s Cliveden House sale in July 2025.

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Now handled by Iconic Auctioneers at the NEC Classic Motor Show in Birmingham on Saturday, November 14, 2026, the mid-engine Italian icon carries a bumped-up estimate of £200,000 to £250,000, a cheeky step up from the previous £180,000 to £220,000 guide price.

Considering Iconic Auctioneers sold a matching 1997 F355 GTS for £120,375 in August 2025, bidders are essentially paying a six-figure premium purely for the privilege of sitting where the outspoken former Top Gear host once sat.

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To be fair, the vehicle itself remains an absolute masterpiece of Maranello engineering. Powered by its original 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 delivering 380 HP, the soundtrack is routed through the holy grail of automotive enthusiast spec: a gated six-speed manual transmission.

Finished in classic Rosso Corsa over a Crema leather interior, this specific GTS trim features desirable period options including carbon fiber shell sport seats with red inserts and a removable targa roof. Clarkson ordered the car brand new, taking delivery in August 1996 and covering roughly 6,000 miles over four years before giving it away as the grand prize in a competition in 2000.

Today, the odometer reads a surprisingly gentle 15,200 miles. The accompanying history file arrives stacked with original documentation, order forms, manuals, and a warranty booklet proudly listing Clarkson as the first owner.

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Furthermore, documentation from 2025 confirms a major service with a timing belt replacement completed in May of that year, saving the next owner one of Ferrari ownership’s most notorious financial headaches. For well-heeled collectors chasing peak 1990s nostalgia with a side of television history, this red-headed targa offers equal parts analog driving purity and star power.