Ferrari raises 2026 guidance as free cash flow soars by an insane 43%

Who needs high-volume manufacturing when you can just charge the price of a small suburban home for custom stitching and bespoke paint? Ferrari has once again proven that basic laws of supply and demand are merely optional suggestions for the Prancing Horse.

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In the third quarter of 2026, Ferrari managed to deliver slightly fewer supercars, handing over 3,368 keys compared to 3,401 in Q3 2025, yet somehow watched its net profit climb a cool 13% to €431 million. Diluted earnings per share comfortably reached €2.44, proving that selling fewer cars for absurd amounts of money remains the most lucrative business model on Earth.

Between July and September, total revenues surged 7% to €1.896 billion, up from €1.766 billion in the same period last year. Had foreign exchange rates not rained slightly on the parade, revenue growth would have hit a staggering 10%.

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Heavy lifting came courtesy of the flagship F80 hypercar and an insatiable buyer appetite for lucrative options across the 296 Speciale family. Operating profit (EBIT) jumped 12% to €563 million with an enviable 29.7% margin, while EBITDA also rose 12% to €753 million, bringing margins up to 39.7%. At constant exchange rates, EBIT growth actually skyrocketed by 23%.

The real showstopper, however, was industrial free cash flow, which erupted by 43% to reach €567 million. That operational windfall flipped a €131 million net industrial debt position in June into a healthy €219 million positive cash balance by September 30. Naturally, CEO Benedetto Vigna and team used these stellar numbers to raise their full-year 2026 financial guidance.

For the first nine months of 2026, revenues hit €5.682 billion, pushing full-year projections toward €7.65 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to cross at least €3 billion (a 39.2% margin), while adjusted EBIT should hit at least €2.285 billion. With adjusted diluted EPS targeted at a minimum of €9.85 and industrial free cash flow projected to reach €1.65 billion, Ferrari’s golden goose is building a vault.