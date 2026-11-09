Gordon Ramsay hits London streets in his new Ferrari F40 | Video

Gordon Ramsay was filmed driving a red Ferrari F40 through Mayfair in central London. The video shows the chef behind the wheel of the 1980s supercar, which reports suggest is a recent addition to his collection. Ramsay already owns several important modern Ferraris, ranging from the Daytona SP3 and Monza SP2 to the LaFerrari, LaFerrari Aperta and F12tdf.

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Gordon Ramsay spotted behind the wheel of a Ferrari F40 in Mayfair

The F40 belongs to a very different era from the more recent Ferraris Ramsay has driven. Maranello introduced it in 1987 to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary, and it became the last supercar launched during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime. Behind the cabin sits a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 471 hp in European specification. A five-speed manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels, while Ferrari quoted a top speed of 324 km/h, or about 201 mph.

Pininfarina and designer Pietro Camardella shaped the F40’s unmistakable profile. Its low nose flows into deeply sculpted side openings before the body rises toward the large fixed rear wing, giving the car proportions that recall racing prototypes. At the back, the V8 remains visible through the transparent panel above the engine bay, while a series of vents helps release heat. Those details make the F40 instantly recognizable in the Mayfair footage even as it moves through traffic.

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Its mechanical layout evolved from the 288 GTO Evoluzione, while Ferrari also focused heavily on reducing weight through composite body panels and a deliberately stripped-back cabin. Bucket seats and a minimal set of controls reinforced that approach. Ramsay’s newer Ferraris follow a very different philosophy: the LaFerrari combines a V12 with hybrid assistance, while the Daytona SP3 uses a naturally aspirated V12. In the F40, the character of the power delivery comes instead from the two turbochargers feeding its V8.

In May 2026, Broad Arrow sold a 1990 Ferrari F40 for €2,931,250 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este auction. The car offered on Lake Como featured fixed-height suspension and no catalytic converter, two specifications the auction house highlighted when presenting the lot. For the F40 filmed in London, however, the purchase price, provenance and individual history of the car have yet to be documented.