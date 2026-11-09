Ferrari F80 XX spied: Maranello’s 1,200-HP monster might get even crazier

When spy photographer Walter Vayr of the Gabetz Spy Unit snapped fresh shots of a heavily disguised Ferrari prototype in August 2026, he posed the million-dollar question every automotive enthusiast is asking: “What on earth are they testing?”. Vayr identified the mysterious vehicle as a recycled development test mule for the Ferrari F80, sparking immediate speculation that Maranello is secretly preparing a hyper-focused, track-oriented Ferrari F80 XX.

Advertisement

Despite wrapping almost the entire body shell in dizzying black-and-white camouflage foil and heavy tape, Ferrari couldn’t hide the most obvious giveaway: an absurdly massive rear wing anchored by two prominent upright stanchions. Out back, twin exhaust tailpipes are mounted centrally and high up, flanked by enormous lower diffuser openings designed to suck the asphalt straight into orbit.

Up front, aggressive bumper air intakes and an ultra-low front splitter scrape the deck. Side views reveal a prominent air intake behind the driver door along with a yellow high-voltage warning triangle, confirming that whatever hybrid witchcraft Maranello is brewing, it packs plenty of electric firepower alongside its internal combustion heart.

Advertisement

When Ferrari unveiled the road-going F80 in October 2024 with a strictly limited run of 799 units, its twin-turbo V6 hybrid setup already cranked out a staggering 1,200 HP. The standard supercar relies on an active rear wing that dynamically adjusts height and angle to generate 1,050 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.

However, rumors of a dedicated F80 XX have been building momentum since test videos surfaced at Portimão in August, followed by additional sighting leaks at Imola in October.

If Maranello follows the playbook from 2023, when the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider brought extreme track-bred engineering from the exclusive “XX Program” to street-legal cars, this wild F80 prototype suggests Ferrari believes 1,200 horses and over a ton of downforce simply aren’t enough for their most demanding multi-millionaire track enthusiasts.

Advertisement

While exact technical details under test remain unconfirmed, watching Maranello turn an already unhinged hybrid hypercar into an even more uncompromising track weapon is proof that excess is still the ultimate Ferrari tradition.