Ferrari’s first EV is sold out through 2027: Maranello’s electric future is unstoppable

When Maranello announced an all-electric supercar, purists shed tears into their espresso, convinced the sky was falling on the Prancing Horse. Yet, reality had a far funnier punchline waiting in store. CEO Benedetto Vigna recently confirmed that the Ferrari Luce, the brand’s inaugural battery-electric vehicle, is already completely sold out through 2027, with initial customer deliveries scheduled for late 2026.

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Production volume remains a closely guarded secret, but every single unit allocated for next year results already snatched up by collectors eager to plugged into high-voltage prestige. The sway of the name Ferrari is still unrivaled by few others in terms of charm and, above all, its power to drive purchases.

Interestingly, Vigna noted a hilarious gap between digital cynicism and physical enthusiasm: photos sparked online outrage, but seeing the vehicle in the metal instantly turned skeptics into buyers. That shift escalated rapidly during Monterey Car Week, where an early example fetched a jaw-dropping $40 million at auction, abruptly shutting down commentators who swore an EV Ferrari was sacrilege.

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Geographic demand naturally mirrors charging infrastructure density, proving that even billionaire collectors prefer knowing where to plug in their silent rocket ships.

Despite the complex engineering required for such a pioneering architecture, development proceeds strictly on schedule without production bottlenecks. The Luce is merely the opening gambit in Maranello’s broader 2030 industrial roadmap, which targets a balanced portfolio: 40% internal combustion engines, 40% hybrids, and 20% full electric vehicles.

To maintain its legendary market differentiation, Ferrari is continuously investing across five core technical pillars: powertrain, aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics control, user interfaces, and advanced lightweight materials. While future EV project names and timelines remain strictly under wraps, Vigna regularly updates the board on these high-tech initiatives. As it turns out, swapping the mechanical V12 roar for battery power hasn’t dampened the appetite of the ultra-wealthy. It simply made the waiting list even longer.