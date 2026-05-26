Ferrari’s Luce is triggering pure panic among purists: designers’ explanation

It’s been nearly twenty-four hours since the official unveiling of the Ferrari Luce, and the world remains frozen in place, wearing the universal expression of someone who can’t decide whether to laugh hysterically or check their bank account. A five-seat, all-electric Ferrari wrapped in that particular silhouette, sporting a driving range that failed to trigger even a whisper of a miracle.

Maranello clearly anticipated the oncoming wall of skepticism. Yet, instead of confronting the traditional automotive press, the Prancing Horse chose a detour through the creator economy, deploying tech personality Cleo Abram to sit down with LoveFrom’s Jony Ive and Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni. The mission? To smooth over a shape that is currently waging war against everything the collective consciousness believes a Ferrari should be.

Manzoni wasted no time passing the buck to Ive, who elegantly explained that Ferrari is accustomed to venturing where others either fear to tread or simply lack the financial audacity to go. The provocation was entirely deliberate. Shock value was embedded in the design brief from day one, ensuring the Luce wouldn’t just be filed away as a token “Ferrari does EVs now” marketing exercise. The scope was grander, more ambitious.

Manzoni later doubled down on the engineering narrative, insisting that cutting-edge technology dictated the terms, with everything else built around that core idea to maximize interior space through an uncompromisingly “out-of-the-box” philosophy. That part sounds reasonable on paper. The problem arises when the physical manifestation reminds onlookers of a glorified, ultra-luxury Toyota Prius adorned with reinterpreted Ferrari 360 Modena taillights, despite carrying a European price tag north of 550,000 euros.

Manzoni remained unfazed, predicting the Luce would mirror the trajectory of the Purosangue SUV, a vehicle that forced Ferrari to cap production at 20% of annual capacity just to keep up with relentless demand. According to the designer, nostalgia is merely a psychological brake. Innovation outweighs the complaints of those trapped in the past.

Ive went a step further, claiming the Luce will redefine how the industry conceptualizes automotive form and how humans relate to design. Even Manzoni admitted he couldn’t have envisioned the final, shockingly boxy result before seeing it materialized, acknowledging it surprised him first. Whether this represents pure corporate courage or an expensive miscalculation, time will tell if this 550,000-euro gamble can actually convert the purists.