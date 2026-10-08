Ferrari Luce: how a 2016 car ride with Jeff Bezos led to a $40 million electric shock

When the chairman of Ferrari speaks in Turin, purists usually hold their breath. But John Elkann’s latest revelation about the all-electric Ferrari Luce feels like the setup for a high-stakes tech punchline. Speaking on stage, Elkann confessed that the idea for Maranello’s very first fully battery-powered vehicle wasn’t hatched inside a secret racing lab, but during a casual car ride ten years ago in 2016 with none other than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

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At the time, Bezos admitted he knew absolutely nothing about automobiles, though he certainly knew a thing or two about disruption. He casually pitched the concept of an electric Ferrari, and a decade later, that billionaire small-talk has materialized into four wheels, a battery pack, and a collective identity crisis among Italian petrolheads.

To make matters infinitely more polarizing, the design of the Luce comes from former Apple chief designer Jony Ive and his creative firm LoveFrom. Ive revealed that his team spent nearly an entire year steeping themselves in Maranello’s rich heritage before sketching a single line, followed by a grueling five-year collaboration with Ferrari’s headquarters. Their goal wasn’t to recycle historic Ferrari tropes, but to redefine its future. Naturally, a Ferrari that looks radically un-Ferrari-like becomes across Italy a direct personal insult.

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Yet, inside the cabin, Ive executed a brilliant U-turn: he completely rejected the modern tyranny of touchscreens. Rejoining a burgeoning trend in luxury design, the Luce reinstates tactile physical buttons. After years of touch-sensitive steering wheel controls causing heart palpitations at speed, actual physical toggles suddenly feel like an act of revolutionary genius.

Addressing the inevitable uproar, Elkann maintained that Maranello never intended to create a controversial car. Rather, challenging deeply held automotive convictions simply tends to provoke visceral reactions, a polite corporate translation for “Italian purists are losing their minds”.

Controversial or not, the market isn’t complaining. At the Turin event, where people could see a production model showcased, someone reportedly dropped a staggering $40 million (around €35.7 million) for the very first production unit. It leaves you wondering: if a decade-old idea blurted out by Jeff Bezos sells for forty million bucks, how much would an electric Ferrari fetch if it actually looked like a Ferrari?