Ram 1500 TRX engine secret: one Mexican plant is keeping the V8 alive

Stellantis chose to inject a massive shot of pure, unadulterated high-octane gasoline straight into the heart of North America. The automaker has officially confirmed that its ferocious new HEMI TRX engine will be produced exclusively at the Planta Motores Norte facility in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila. A single Mexican manufacturing hub now holds the holy grail of high-performance American muscle.

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This isn’t just a routine factory update tucked away in a dull corporate press release. It marks the glorious return of the mighty 6.2-liter HEMI V8 to Coahuila soil.

Designed specifically to power the terrifyingly capable Ram 1500 TRX, a super-truck engineered to swallow sand dunes for breakfast, this supercharged powerplant will not be assembled anywhere else on Earth. While the wizards in Ramos Arizpe build the roaring V8 heart, the rest of the beast will be put together just down the road at the Derramadero complex in southern Saltillo. Keeping both key production processes housed neatly within the southeastern region of Coahuila means Stellantis is betting big on local industrial muscle to deliver its most uncompromising machine.

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Naturally, the corporate brass couldn’t resist taking a victory lap. Simon Rodriguez Oyervides, head of the local HEMI center, was quick to point out that winning this exclusive gig is a massive badge of honor for the plant’s workforce. He highlighted the specialized hands involved across every phase, from precision assembly and rigorous dyno testing to strict quality control.

Echoing the sentiment, José Pagano, Vice President of Powertrain Manufacturing, showered praise on the technical expertise of the crew tasked with bringing this mechanical apex predator to life.

Ultimately, this manufacturing alignment cements Coahuila’s indispensable role in the Stellantis North American supply chain while dragging a legendary Ram icon right back into the state. In an era obsessed with silent acceleration, watching a factory gear up to pump out tire-shredding, noise-pollution-inducing V8 thunder feels refreshingly rebellious.