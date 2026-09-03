2027 Dodge Charger teased with new orange Brembo brake calipers

The 2027 Dodge Charger will eventually offer Bright Orange or black Brembo brake calipers, adding two new customization options that will not be available on the first cars customers can configure. Dodge previewed the Bright Orange finish on a white SIXPACK Scat Pack Plus, pairing it with a Satin Black hood and dark wheels to emphasize the contrast.

2027 Dodge Charger gets more factory customization with new brake finishes

The new color does not change the braking system itself and affects appearance only, but it expands the range of factory-backed combinations. Buyers who want a more distinctive look will not need to repaint the calipers after delivery or rely on an aftermarket shop. The orange finish stands out especially well behind the dark wheels shown by Dodge while leaving the standard mechanical setup unchanged.

Dodge has not yet announced pricing for either finish or confirmed exactly when they will appear in the configurator. The delayed availability means early orders may not include them, although Dodge has confirmed both colors for Brembo brake packages across the Charger lineup.

The colored calipers form part of a broader program that includes more than 25 new customization options for gasoline-powered SIXPACK models and the electric Daytona. The exterior color palette adds Red Oxide and Purple Haze, with Dodge planning limited availability for the latter, alongside new body graphics and decals. SIXPACK buyers can also choose a factory-painted Satin Black hood, an appearance treatment that previously would have required a wrap or post-delivery modification.

The Scat Pack also expands interior choices with Petrol Blue leather upholstery, joining black and Demonic Red. Red seat belts give customers another way to coordinate the cabin without changing the seat configuration, adding more flexibility than traditional fixed option packages.

Another expansion will come through Color Jailbreak, a program Dodge has already previewed through several configurations without revealing every detail. The automaker is bringing back an approach familiar from previous Charger and Challenger models by reducing mandatory combinations between paint colors, upholstery and trim.

Dodge will announce pricing, available combinations and the complete rollout schedule at a later date.