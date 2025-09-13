Citroën ë-Jumpy has been voted the electric vehicle for goods transport with the lowest depreciation in Brazil.

The Citroën ë-Jumpy van has won the Highest Resale Value Seal – Commercial Vehicles 2025 award, in the Electric Van category, recording the lowest depreciation in the segment after three years of use: only 39.7 percent. The award, given by Autoinforme Agency, a pioneer in the study of vehicle valuation in Brazil, and in collaboration with Texto Final de Comunicação and Frota News magazine, was announced this Friday (12) in São Paulo.

Lowest depreciation of a vehicle one year after purchase

Now in its 11th year, the award criterion focuses on the lowest depreciation of a vehicle one year after purchase, with the aim of guiding consumers toward investing in the best models available on the market. “This award reinforces the idea that Citroën ë-Jumpy is a smart and profitable solution for urban freight transport, combining efficiency, versatility and one of the best resale values on the market,” says Felipe Daemon, Citroën brand vice president for South America.

The result strengthens Citroën ë-JumpyThe Citroën Jumpy 2025 brings major updates‘s competitiveness in the electric vehicle market, combining low running costs, versatility and convenience, already distinctive features of the Citroën brand in Brazil. For charging, the model offers several solutions: in 100 kW fast charging (DC) mode, it can recharge 80 percent in just 45 minutes. Alternating current (AC) charging is also available, adaptable to the needs of each use and activated through the multimedia system.

Another advantage is its height of less than 1.94 m, which allows the model to access garages and warehouses with height restrictions, while its PTT of less than 3.5 tons ensures exemption from heavy-duty truck restrictions, allowing it to be driven by drivers with a B-category license. The commercial vehicle offers a trunk volume of 6.1 m³ with easy access via a sliding side door and rear doors that open 180°.

