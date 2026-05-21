Better late than never: Stellantis is resurrecting the mighty Citroën 2CV

Stellantis dropped a bombshell that feels utterly obvious to anyone with a pulse: the return of the iconic Citroën 2CV. Yet, leave it to the upper echelons of Stellantis to spend years scratching their heads before realizing that a reincarnated electric city car is a million times more exhilarating than a soul-crushing, anonymous ë-C1.

For decades, mentioning the golden years of the 2CV or the DS to Citroën executives was akin to swearing in church. Ever since Peugeot swallowed the brand fifty years ago, the corporate overlords maintained a deeply dysfunctional relationship with Citroën’s heritage.

The message was always a robotic: “We look to the future, not the past”. Remember the sheer panic at the 2001 Frankfurt Motor Show when journalists pointed out that the new C3’s grille kind of looked like a 2CV? Heaven forbid a brand actually leverages its own legendary DNA. Instead, they forced Citroën to churn out badge-engineered, uninspired Peugeot spin-offs like the Saxo and Xsara.

But being pushed to the brink has a funny way of clearing the corporate vision. Looking at the massive, cash-printing success of the modern Mini and the Fiat 500, Stellantis has finally been permitted to look in the rearview mirror. In the unpredictable realm of affordable electric vehicles, weaponizing pure nostalgia is the ultimate cheat code to make stubborn baby boomers overcome their EV anxiety.

Granted, the neo-retro strategy isn’t foolproof. The Volkswagen New Beetle died a slow death, and the new Renault 4 EV is currently stumbling out of the gate. But the 2CV occupies a special, unpretentious place in the global imagination. It was always a gloriously spartan, no-frills box on wheels designed for daily life, not cross-country luxury.

If Citroën can channel that exact charm into a low-cost, slightly eccentric electric runabout, they won’t just generate a powerful emotional bond with buyers. They might actually give the incoming wave of Chinese EVs a real run for their money. All it takes is two bulging headlights, flared fenders, and a straight tailgate to make us forget decades of corporate mismanagement.