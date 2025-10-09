Citroen Basalt Feel voted most economical car by Folha Mauá 2025 in Brazil

Among compact cars with 1.0 naturally aspirated engines, the Citroën Basalt SUV in the Feel version achieved the best results in fuel consumption tests measured by the Mauá Institute of Technology and published in the Folha Mauá 2025 ranking.

Citroen Basalt Feel: the most economical car

The Citroën Basalt Feel was voted the most economical car in the Folha Mauá 2025 ranking. The vehicle achieved the best results in fuel consumption tests conducted jointly by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper and the Mauá Institute of Technology.

The Basalt traveled 24.2 kilometers on one liter of gasoline on the highway at a constant speed of 90 km/h. In the city, the average was 14.3 km/l.

The tests were conducted by the Mauá Technological Institute, which uses the V-Box, a device that utilizes GPS signals. Acceleration and recovery tests are conducted in Limeira, São Paulo, on the ZF track. Fuel consumption in the city is measured over a 27 km route, and to simulate a highway trip at 90 km/h, testers drive 31 km.

Both test routes take place in São Caetano do Sul (Greater São Paulo), where the institute is located. If the car is a flex-fuel vehicle, two measurements are taken: one with ethanol and one with gasoline. The fuel consumption of electric models is measured using the charger installed at the Mauá Technological Institute. The test calculates fuel consumption for a 100 km route in urban and highway modes.

Citroen Basalt brings evolution to the 2026 model

The Citroën Basalt Feel MT is the most affordable SUV Coupé in the country and has recently undergone improvements in terms of comfort, interior finishes, and equipment. The vehicle is equipped with a 1.0-liter Firefly engine, rear parking sensors, and fabric-covered driver’s seats and armrests. The interior gains even more personality with contrasting color stitching, glossy black accents, and exclusive color and material combinations. The rear window controls are now located on the driver’s door and also on the passenger doors. The 10.25-inch Citroën Connect Touchscreen multimedia center now features ultra-thin glossy black bezels, a color that extends to the air vent bezels, giving the front a more elegant look. The model retains the same level of immersive and modern navigation with wireless mirroring via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. All versions now feature a courtesy light in the glove compartment and two USB Type-C ports.

The Citroën Basalt Feel also comes standard with electric rearview mirrors, 16″ gray-painted alloy wheels, and rear parking sensors. Available colors include Black Pearl, Banquise White, Cosmo Blue, Artense Gray, Graphite Gray, and Ruby Red.