Chrysler is leaning all the way into a new energy at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show. Unveiled alongside a brighter “Ski Grey” cabin theme, the new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Copperline appearance package aims to give America’s favorite minivan a bold visual identity before both options hit order books in late 2026 and arrive at dealerships in early 2027.

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Available exclusively on the Limited and Pinnacle trims, the Copperline package swaps standard chrome for warm copper accents on the mirror caps, front grille inserts, and rear bumper, complete with a dedicated “Copperline” badge.

To keep things looking sharp rather than overly flashy, Chrysler pairs the metallic details with black window trim and black “Stow ’n Place” roof rails. Buyers can match the look with five exterior paints: Bright White, Diamond Black, Olive Green, and two fresh shades called Ember Grey and Glass Grey.

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Inside, the Limited Copperline pairs black Nappa leather with “Sol Stopper” copper stitching and center console trim. Step up to the Pinnacle, and you get “Blue Agave” Nappa leather featuring a perforated pattern designed to mimic a hardwood parquet floor. Both trims carry copper accents across the dashboard, air vents, and even the edges of the black seatbelts. Naturally, family-saving staples like “Stow ’n Go” seating, the built-in “Stow ’n Vac” vacuum, the rear-seat “FamCAM,” and available all-wheel drive remain intact.

For drivers who find dark interiors too gloomy, Chrysler also introduced the “Ski Grey” interior environment. Compatible with every exterior color, it comes in “Caprice” leatherette on the Select trim, Nappa leather on the Limited (excluding the S Appearance package), and perforated leather with copper stitching on the Pinnacle. With Ski Grey joining the lineup alongside the exclusive black-and-blue “America250” edition, the 2027 Pacifica now boasts eight distinct cabin combinations.

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According to Chrysler CEO Matt McAlear, these updates give buyers both stronger curb appeal and a welcome alternative to dark cabins. Pricing reflects that split: the Copperline package adds $1,995 to the Limited and $995 to the Pinnacle, while the Ski Grey interior costs a modest $295 on Select and Limited models and comes as a free upgrade on the range-topping Pinnacle.