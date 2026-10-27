1961 Chrysler Newport Wagon fails to meet reserve after $28,250 bid

A 1961 Chrysler Newport Wagon with a 7.2-liter V8 remains with its owner after bidding reached $28,250 on Bring a Trailer. The October 21 auction ended below the seller’s reserve for the modified station wagon, which the same owner had purchased on the platform in November 2021 for $41,961.

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7.2-liter V8 Chrysler Newport Wagon remains unsold after $28,250 bid

Since then, the car has reportedly covered only about 50 miles, or roughly 80 kilometers, adding very little to the 97,000 miles shown on its five-digit odometer. Before the 2021 sale, the Newport spent around 25 years with an Arizona family, who restored and modified the car during their ownership.

The biggest change sits under the hood, where a Mopar 440 replaced the original 361-cubic-inch V8. The newer engine displaces about 7.2 liters, although the listing does not document its current output. The seller also notes some hesitation under acceleration. The transmission retains a period-correct layout, using a three-speed TorqueFlite automatic controlled by dashboard push buttons and sending power to the rear wheels.

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The upgrades also extend to the braking system, which now uses power-assisted front discs and rear drums. Power steering already formed part of the model’s equipment when Chrysler introduced the Newport in 1961 as the entry point to its full-size lineup.

The Newport retains Virgil Exner’s dramatic rear fins, paired with four angled headlights and a trapezoidal grille. Its hardtop body, which lacks a fixed pillar between the doors, received teal and white paint during the restoration, replacing the original white finish. Chrome 15-inch wire wheels wear whitewall tires.

The cabin can accommodate nine people across three rows upholstered in parchment-colored leather. The rear bench faces backward and folds into the floor to free up cargo space. Access comes through a power-operated rear window and a lower tailgate section that opens downward.

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Ahead of the driver, the AstraDome instrument cluster remains in place, with a speedometer reading up to 120 mph and gauges for fuel level, temperature, oil pressure and amperage. The air-conditioning system still includes the compressor, pulleys and belts, but the hoses and under-dash unit are missing.

The listing also documents touch-up work on the passenger-side rear fender, a corrosion repair on the tailgate and lifting paint on the grille. The car comes with Washington State documents.