Forgotten Mopar royalty: this 1964 Chrysler 300 spent decades off the road

When Chrysler introduced the legendary C-300 in 1955, it ignited the celebrated 300 “letter series” legacy that ran through 1965. But in 1962, Mopar accountants realized that selling high-octane exclusivity to a select few wasn’t filling corporate coffers fast enough. Thus, the entry-level non-letter 300 was born, a more accessible option that ditched the extreme price tag and exclusive powerplants, while adding practical body styles like four-door hardtops and eventually sedans.

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Unsurprisingly, buyers voted with their wallets. Over its ten-year run through 1971, Chrysler moved more than 270,000 standard 300s, while the prestigious letter series managed just 16,981 sales in eleven years.

Mass production, however, is the enemy of collector worship. While letter cars get pampered in climate-controlled sanctuaries, standard 300s usually end up dissolved into sad piles of rust. Every so often, though, a lucky survivor flips the script.

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Emerging from a long sleep in Versailles, Ohio, a remarkable 1964 Chrysler 300 two-door hardtop has surfaced on Facebook Marketplace. Preserved with a surprisingly low 42,800 miles on the odometer, this classic Mopar appears to have spent thirty to forty years hibernating in a barn. Remarkably, time was surprisingly gentle.

Because the car stayed parked elevated off the bare ground, the frame escaped terminal rust rot, and local rodents apparently missed the invitation to turn the plush interior into a condo complex.

Adding to the charm, this hardtop has remained in the exact same family since line workers bolted it together in 1964. Underneath the dusty hood sits its original, numbers-matching 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8, the standard two-barrel mill pushing a respectable 305 HP, sitting just below the optional 413-cubic-inch 360-hp monster. Out of 26,887 Chrysler 300s built for 1964, roughly 13,401 were two-door hardtops, with well under 10,000 carrying this specific 383 configuration.

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Offered at a modest $5,000, it sounds like the vintage bargain of the century, until you remember that getting a long-dormant V8 purring and curing the sunbaked patina will quickly turn your wallet into a light work of art. Still, for anyone brave enough to rescue a genuine slice of Detroit iron, this single-family survivor is a tempting time capsule.