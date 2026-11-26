“Build it”. That two-word command summed up Top Gear’s verdict on November 25, 2026, when the British automotive powerhouse officially crowned the Citroën 2CV Concept its “Concept of the Year”.

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Arriving barely a month after the quirky little EV stole the spotlight at the Paris Motor Show, the award celebrates Citroën’s rare ability to revive an automotive legend without falling into the trap of lazy retro mimicry. As Top Gear deputy editor Ollie Kew pointed out, the design is unmistakably a 2CV, even if you pry off every badge, yet it succeeds precisely because the designers took bold creative liberties rather than treating the original like a untouchable museum piece.

Measuring a city-friendly 3.76 meters in length, the concept immediately honors its ancestor with a manually rolling canvas roof. It rides on unapologetic steel wheels accented with bright yellow inserts, a cheerful hue echoed across the checkered seat upholstery.

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Inside, Citroën mercifully skipped the industry’s obsession with giant, distracting touchscreens. Instead, the cabin centers around a minimalist cylindrical dashboard structure paired with a classic single-spoke steering wheel. Even better, the dashboard houses a removable radio that doubles as a portable Bluetooth-style speaker, proving that everyday ingenuity beats overcomplicated tech every single time.

Citroën UK managing director Greg Taylor welcomed the accolade, noting that the entire project stemmed from a deceptively simple question: what would the simplicity, freedom, and resourcefulness of the original 2CV look like in the modern era? For the French automaker, the answer is an approachable, easy-to-use electric vehicle built for the masses rather than tech billionaires.

Thankfully, this isn’t destined to remain a rolling design exercise. Citroën has confirmed that a European-built production version will debut by 2028. Even more enticing is the projected price tag: after hinting at a starting figure near €15,000 in Paris, Citroën doubled down in its award announcement, reiterating its ambition to keep the base price below that €15,000 threshold.

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Naturally, final pricing and standard equipment remain speculative until official order books open, leaving buyers to hope that the signature roll-back canvas roof survives the bean-counters intact on the entry-level trim.