A nostalgia trip: Citroën unveils the all-electric 2CV Fourgonnette Concept

Citroën has chosen to tap directly into our collective nostalgia. Enter the Citroën 2CV Fourgonnette Concept, an all-electric tribute to the beloved vintage workhorse that once ferried baguettes, mail, and local tradesmen across rural France.

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Set for its grand unveiling at the 2026 Paris Motor Show alongside another retro concept inspired by the legendary 2CV passenger car, this EV prototype isn’t just a cynical trip down memory lane. Instead, the French brand is pitching it as a manifesto for future urban mobility. Functional utility vehicles don’t need to look like dreary tin boxes.

Developed directly from the new 2CV passenger concept, the Fourgonnette transfers those playful lines onto a utilitarian body. Historically, the original 2CV van was prized for its bulletproof simplicity, cheap maintenance, and nimble city handling.

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Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon was quick to highlight that warm heritage, noting how the original model became an endearing staple of daily life. This modern EV iteration aims to reclaim that charming personality while tackling zero-emission city logistics. But prepare for a reality check: this is strictly a design exercise born from the creative whims of Citroën’s styling studio. No “good intention” for the future of the model.

Despite looking entirely ready to deliver organic espresso, there are currently no plans for a production model anytime soon. Citroën hasn’t released a single technical specification either, no battery capacities, zero range estimates, no charging speeds, and certainly no pricing details. It exists purely to remind us of Citroën’s century-long pedigree in commercial vehicles and to prove that electrification doesn’t have to be visually soul-crushing.

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While tradespeople searching for a practical, low-cost EV van might feel tantalized by a concept they can’t actually buy, the 2CV Fourgonnette Concept succeeds at its real job: showing that heritage-inspired design can turn an ordinary delivery vehicle into something people actually want to look at.