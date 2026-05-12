Alfa Romeo Stelvio MY 2027 prepares for its final chapter

Some images taken by Gabetz Spy Unit and shared on social media by Walter Vayr show an Alfa Romeo Stelvio undergoing what appear to be homologation tests linked to Euro 7 regulations, confirming ongoing work on the final phase of the current SUV generation’s commercial cycle.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio MY 2027 prepares for the current SUV’s final chapter

The red prototype appears almost completely free of camouflage, suggesting that the update planned for Model Year 2027 will not bring major styling changes. The design should remain largely unchanged, with the muscular proportions and sporty stance that have defined the Stelvio since its launch. The most relevant updates would focus beneath the bodywork, with changes to powertrains, electronic calibrations and emissions-management systems needed to meet the new limits imposed by European regulations.

It would therefore be a technical continuity update, designed to allow the current Stelvio to remain competitive in the premium SUV segment at least until the end of 2027, when production of the current series should come to an end. Alfa Romeo has not yet released official details on engines, trims or launch timing for the updated model year, but the presence of the prototype on the road indicates that development is already at an advanced stage.

The next-generation Stelvio, however, is expected in 2028. The project has been delayed compared with the original schedule to allow the brand to revise some priority areas, especially the decision to offer combustion engines alongside electrified versions. This choice reflects the broader strategic rethink underway within the group around the energy transition and the balance between traditional and battery-powered powertrains.

The Euro 7 update for the current Stelvio therefore serves to bridge the gap between the model now on sale and the arrival of its replacement, keeping Alfa Romeo’s SUV aligned with European regulatory requirements until the end of its production life.